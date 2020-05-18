Hard Rock Tampa reopening Thursday with new safety guidelines

HOLLYWOOD, FL – MAY 11: A poker player prepares to throw her chips on the table May 11, 2004 during the grand opening for the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. South Florida’s Seminole Indian Tribe has opened the state’s biggest casino complex. The hotel has 500 rooms, 4,000 video gaming machines, poker tables and several restaurants. The public area has large ballrooms and a six-acre pool site with a 180-foot water slide. The Seminoles have shown big profits in past years by selling tax-free cigarettes and operating bingo halls, but the Hard Rock is its biggest venture thus far. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa is set to reopen this week, about two months after shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hard Rock Tampa closed its doors in March to help curb the spread of COVID-19. A representative for the company announced Monday the hotel and casino will reopen on Thursday, May 21 at 7 p.m.

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa will be the first of Florida’s six Seminole Gaming casinos to reopen. There will be an overall 50 percent reduction in guest capacity throughout the resort, the company said in a statement.

“Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming have made a tremendous commitment to sanitary protocols and a safety-first mentality for both guests and team members,” said Jim Allen, CEO of Seminole Gaming and Chairman of Hard Rock International. “We are making sure our resorts are safe and sound so our guests and team members have peace of mind when they return.”

Hard Rock says it will be checking the temperatures of all guests and team members before they can enter. Anyone who has a temperature above Centers for Disease Control guidelines will not be allowed inside.

Guests will also be required to wear masks or other cloth face coverings that meet CDC guidelines. There will be no exceptions and masks will be provided to guests as needed, a news release says.

In order to encourage social distancing, the casino will shut off thousands of alternating slot machines on the casino floor. More than 800 signs will be posted throughout Hard Rock to remind people of social distancing guidelines.

Plexiglass barriers have been installed to divide players at table games, poker games and customer service areas.

A “Safe and Sound Clean Team” made up of more than 100 employees will focus on cleaning and disinfecting throughout the complex. Hand-sanitizing stations will also be available throughout the resort.

Restaurants within the complex will also be open with social distancing requirements.

Hard Rock will only be making 200 of the 800 guest rooms available when they open Thursday. The event center will remain closed and no events will take place at the pool complex for now.

