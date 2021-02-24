Hard Rock Tampa looking to fill 400 positions

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’re in the market for a new job, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa has you covered!
The hotel and casino will be hosting a career fair Tuesday, March 2 between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Positions in the following areas will be available:
- Casino service
- Culinary
- Restaurant outlets
- Housekeeping
- Retail
- Hotel front desk operations
- Security
- Slot operations
- Custodial
- Spa and recreation
Those looking to apply are being asked to bring at least 15 copies of their resume, a valid ID, social security card, and if required, a work authorization. Candidates are also asked to “dress to impress.”
Some of the perks of working for Hard Rock include a comprehensive benefits package for full-time employees, on-call positions offering flexible schedules, a free meal on every shift, wardrobe department providing uniforms, and career growth opportunities.
Job offers may be made on the spot.
To RSVP, visit Hard Rock’s website. Visit www.gotoworkhappy.com for a full list of open positions.