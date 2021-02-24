Hard Rock Tampa looking to fill 400 positions

Hillsborough County

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’re in the market for a new job, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa has you covered!

The hotel and casino will be hosting a career fair Tuesday, March 2 between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Positions in the following areas will be available:

  • Casino service
  • Culinary
  • Restaurant outlets
  • Housekeeping
  • Retail
  • Hotel front desk operations
  • Security
  • Slot operations
  • Custodial
  • Spa and recreation

Those looking to apply are being asked to bring at least 15 copies of their resume, a valid ID, social security card, and if required, a work authorization. Candidates are also asked to “dress to impress.”

Some of the perks of working for Hard Rock include a comprehensive benefits package for full-time employees, on-call positions offering flexible schedules, a free meal on every shift, wardrobe department providing uniforms, and career growth opportunities.

Job offers may be made on the spot.

To RSVP, visit Hard Rock’s website. Visit www.gotoworkhappy.com for a full list of open positions.

