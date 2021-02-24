Hard Rock Tampa looking to fill 400 positions

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’re in the market for a new job, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa has you covered!

The hotel and casino will be hosting a career fair Tuesday, March 2 between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Positions in the following areas will be available:

Casino service

Culinary

Restaurant outlets

Housekeeping

Retail

Hotel front desk operations

Security

Slot operations

Custodial

Spa and recreation

Those looking to apply are being asked to bring at least 15 copies of their resume, a valid ID, social security card, and if required, a work authorization. Candidates are also asked to “dress to impress.”

Some of the perks of working for Hard Rock include a comprehensive benefits package for full-time employees, on-call positions offering flexible schedules, a free meal on every shift, wardrobe department providing uniforms, and career growth opportunities.

Job offers may be made on the spot.

To RSVP, visit Hard Rock’s website. Visit www.gotoworkhappy.com for a full list of open positions.