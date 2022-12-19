TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A digital ticket lottery for performances of “Hamilton” was announced for upcoming shows at the Straz Center.

The lottery will begin in conjunction with the first performance on Dec. 28.

Forty tickets for each performance will be available for $10 each.

The first lottery opened on Friday and will close Thursday, Dec. 22 at noon for performances running from Dec. 28 to Jan. 1.

“Subsequent digital lotteries will begin on each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances,” a press release from the Straz said.

Here’s how to enter:

Use the official app for “Hamilton,” available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

The lottery will open at 10 a.m. every Friday and will close for entry at 12 p.m. the next Thursday prior to the following week’s performances.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets.

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning two hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.

Lottery tickets void if resold.

Those looking to buy tickets must be 18 years old with a valid photo ID that matches the number used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable.

If you’re not prepared to try your luck, tickets for “Hamilton” are available for purchase at the Straz Center’s website.