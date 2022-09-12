TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tickets for “Hamilton” at the Straz Center, with performances beginning at the end of December, will be available on Thursday.

Performances will take place Dec. 28 through Jan. 22. There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per account.

Tickets can be purchased online, in person at the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office, or by calling 813-229-STAR or 800-955-1045 outside the Tampa Bay area. Tickets will range from $49 to $169, with a select number of premium seats available.

There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances, with details to be announced at a later date.