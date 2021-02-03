‘Hamilton’ performances at Straz Center rescheduled to late 2022

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Heads up Hamilton fans! The critically acclaimed Broadway hit has been rescheduled to late 2022 at the David A. Straz, Jr. Center for the Performing Arts over health and safety concerns.

The show was initially scheduled to return to the Straz Center’s Morsani Hall from June 1 to 27. However, now, the show has been rescheduled to Nov. 15 through Dec. 11, 2022.

According to the Straz, existing tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates and times. Existing ticket holders who cannot attend their new date should write an email to comments@strazcenter.org to receive a credit on-account, request a refund or donate their ticket funds to The Straz.

The show will remain on priority sale to Straz Center donors, Broadway season ticket holders and groups of 10+.

Ticketing is currently down while the Straz Center makes changes to its website. If you are looking to purchase tickets to next year’s Hamilton performances, please try again at 2 p.m.

A public on-sale date will be announced closer to the performances.

For more information about the Straz and its upcoming events, visit www.strazcenter.org.