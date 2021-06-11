‘Hamburgler’ steals donation boxes from several Tampa area McDonald’s

TAMPA (WFLA) – Law enforcement officials need your help finding a thief stealing from Tampa area McDonald’s restaurants.

Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay says between May 26 and June 10, 2021, the same suspect is believed to be responsible for taking at least 7 and attempting to steal an 8th donation boxes that help sick children and their families at the Ronald McDonald House.

According to officials, the suspect uses his bolt cutters from his black backpack to cut the lock, then covers the donation box with his red jacket before fleeing the restaurant on a red motorcycle.

It is unknown how much money citizens have donated in each box. In some cases, the suspect moves the box to another location to make it easier to take.

Agencies investigating the thefts include the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Pasco Sheriff’s Office, Tampa Police Department, Zephyrhills Police Department, and Lakeland Police Department.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspect involved in these cases.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspect and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).