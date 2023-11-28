TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Nonprofits hope families will open their hearts on Giving Tuesday. Annually, it’s one of the biggest fundraising days for charities.

Habitat for Humanity brings affordable homes to families around the country. Leaders with the organization say, in Hillsborough County, more than 200,000 families are spending over 30% of their income on housing.

According to Callie Lupica, a spokesperson for the charity, they’ll gladly accept monetary donations and donations of time. She says volunteers are needed at their ‘ReStore’ shops and at their home construction sites.

“Swinging a hammer, helping to lead volunteers, you do not have to have any skills at all. We definitely welcome the community because we think that the more people engage with us, the more they understand the mission and ultimately help build affordable housing that’s long lasting,” describes Lupica.

The organization is partnering with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to complete several houses by the end of the year. They’ll continue colleting money through December 3, the team’s ‘Football for Impact’ game.

For more information on how to donate to Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County click here: Habitat for Humanity Hillsborough County