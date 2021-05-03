‘Guy Harvey’ weekend at Busch Gardens will celebrate artist, researcher, conservationist

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A weekend in celebration of an artist, researcher, conservationist, author and so much more will be held at Busch Gardens on May 15 and 16.

If you’ve ever visited a theme park owned by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., you will have seen the artwork of Dr. Guy Harvey on t-shirts, hats and in all sizes of canvases.

Dr. Harvey currently resides in the Cayman Islands. This will be his first flight and first in-person appearance since Jan. 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Though he’ll have to quarantine for 10 days when he returns, Dr. Harvey is very excited to get back to Busch Gardens.

The event will include a contactless special meet-and-greet for park pass members on Friday.

Meet-and-greets and signings of his merchandise for other guests will occur throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday, all at the Xcursions Gift Shop. The opportunity is included with admission.

“You know, we’ve been doing Facebook Lives on my Facebook page and we get a lot of comments from Tampa, the Tampa area, ‘when are you coming back? When are you coming back? We miss you!’ So I’m really looking forward to that part of it,” Dr. Harvey said.

Dr. Harvey will also be promoting his new book, “Guy Harvey’s Underwater World,” the second autobiography he’s written that outlines some of the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation research.

The relationship between Harvey, his company and his foundation with SeaWorld goes back around five years. The foundation has worked extensively with veterinarians at Busch Gardens.

“Our relationship with SeaWorld and SeaWorld Parks is one of the most valuable we’ve ever had,” Dr. Harvey said.

Dr. Harvey has been busy while being unable to travel, working on new artwork and apparel, which includes gear partially created from recycled plastic bottles.

“In the last few weeks, I’ve been doing a lot of new art for SeaWorld, both land and marine animals,” he said, though he explained that might not be available at the parks immediately.

He has also started the “Marine Science Educational Initiative,” beginning here in Florida, and SeaWorld is a partner.

The initiative is developing curriculum to convey the research Dr. Harvey and his team has been doing over the past decade.

“Especially during this time where there is so much virtual education happening, we can reach many, many more school kids and teachers that we wouldn’t have done otherwise,” Dr. Harvey said.

Various coronavirus protocols remain in place at Busch Gardens, including limited capacity, physical distancing and face coverings are required for all guests ages 2 and older.