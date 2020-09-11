Gunman tries to kidnap woman on Davis Islands, points pistol at her as she waits for Lyft ride

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The video is terrifying to watch.

Tampa police say a young woman was waiting on a ride-sharing service from Lyft on Aug. 22, when a car is seen speeding up to her on Davis Islands’ Blanca Avenue.

What happened next took place within a matter of seconds.

The surveillance video shows a man jumping out of the passenger seat with a stocking pulled over his head, pointing a pistol at the young lady waiting for her ride. Police say the man demanded she get in the car, threatening her if she didn’t

Neighbors say they heard her screaming as she began walking backward and fell. That’s when the gunman ran back to the vehicle, jumped inside, and the car sped off in a flash.

“Here we are, an adult woman, she had to run for her life,” said Kim Cassese who lives in the neighborhood.

Those who live nearby were shocked, worried and, ultimately, relieved that the woman in the video survived the incident.

Tampa police hope someone recognizes the man in the video.

“The biggest thing is, this is happening in our community. This just happened,” Cassese told 8 On Your Side.

As someone who has been utilizing ride share services recently due to vehicle repair issues, Cassese says she’s extremely nervous when she gets into an Uber or Lyft.

“It’s another one of those, wake up [moments],” said Kim. “We’re not always safe all the time.”

