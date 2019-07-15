Gunman in Brandon AirBnb shooting remains at large

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – A suspect who opened fire at an Airbnb house party in Brandon last weekend, killing one, is still on the run.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened after a fight broke out Saturday night at a rented home on Red Fox Lane.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body and was rushed to Tampa General Hospital, where he later died.

No other injuries were reported.

Deputies said they were interviewing witnesses in hopes of tracking down the shooter, but as of Monday, the suspect is still at large.

Those with information on their whereabouts are being asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

LATEST STORIES: