TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a road project causing major headaches in Tampa.

The southeast Seminole Heights community learned more about an ongoing project Wednesday that is meant to alleviate flooding in the area. Construction started almost a year ago, but there are still many questions.

The Southeast Seminole Heights Flooding Relief Project is intended to improve drainage and reduce flooding of roadways, homes and businesses.

Rhama Neisler says as soon as she and her family wake up, they’re greeted with the sound of construction at the corner of their home in southeast Seminole Heights.

“The house shakes in the morning. It’s very loud,” Neisler said. “It’s been a little hectic.”

She says in the last several months, the work has inched closer to her home.

“Over the past six weeks, they’ve just kind of slowly moved up,” Neisler said. “So now they’re like right over by the driveway area, but they’re kind enough to like, move the trucks whenever we ask them.”

Neisler, like the rest of her neighbors, is waiting for the relief project to end.

“It gets pretty bad at Florida, but it’ll help,” Jennifer Runel said.

During a community meeting Wednesday, people in the community got a chance to ask questions, discuss their concerns and get an update on construction, which kicked off last November.

One question homeowners and renters want to know was are these relief projects working. The contractor says people will see that as the project moves forward.

“This is going to end up making our city more resilient and protect us for generations to come, and we hope that even though this can be frustrating in the process, can be slow, that people can see the big picture,” Tampa media relations manager Lauren Rozyla said. “This project is going to reduce the flood plains, so 30 years from now, these neighborhoods will not be underwater.”

Neisler hopes the project wraps up sooner, rather than later.

“Definitely feels like it’s moving slow, to go from Florida to my house, which that’s two blocks, in that period of time, so that’s almost two months,” Neisler said. “I feel like it’s going slightly slow in my opinion.”

The project is expected to last three years.

The construction cost is approximately $39 million, which includes $29.4 million for stormwater improvements, $8.8 million for water improvements and $556,000 for transportation improvements. SWFWMD is co-funding approximately $15.8 million of eligible stormwater-related construction costs.