Groups unite for Bahamas donation blitz

TAMPA (WFLA) – The organization Course of Action, teamed up with a number of Bay Area nonprofits, like Children with a Vision, to raise donations for people devastated in the Bahamas by Hurricane Dorian.

The effort, called ‘United For The Bahamas’ hopes to help feed the thousands of victims of the storm. You can help by dropping off items Sunday, Sept. 22, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 2602 E. 7th Avenue Ybor City, Tampa.

Checks can be written out to “Course of Action Bahama’s Relief”, or via the online GoFundMe for United for Bahamas Relief Tampa.

The groups have been raising donations all week long.

