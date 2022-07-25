TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As speakers addressed a conference of Turning Point USA at the Tampa Convention Center on Saturday, protestors stood on the sidewalk outside.

They carried Nazi flags and signs supporting Governor Ron DeSantis.

A day after the protest, Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried came to Tampa to condemn the move and call on DeSantis and others to do the same.

“Where are our leaders today? Where are they saying that this is not okay?” Fried questioned.

News Channel 8 called and emailed the office of the Governor for a statement, but did not receive a reply.

The regional head of the Anti-Defamation League said the silence from state leaders about the protest is making the protestors even bolder as the number of anti-semitic incidents are on the rise.

“Nationally we are seeing an increase, but here in Florida the numbers are incredibly concerning, said Sarah Emmons, Regional Director of the ADL. “Obviously this type of hateful rhetoric, especially in such a public place, is very concerning for us.”