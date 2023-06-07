TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Housing Authority will host a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday morning for a new South Tampa affordable housing property.

It will be called Casa Bel-Mar and located at 4003 South Manhattan Avenue.

The development will consist of 100 units with 63 one-bedrooms units and 37 two-bedroom units. The apartments will be rented below market rates to residents earning 30% to 80% of the area’s median income.

THA leaders say 75% of the units are already reserved for residents on the agency’s Section 8 waiting list.

“It’s tough, we’ve got people on our waiting list that are waiting for affordable housing, but it’s going to take time,” said Jerome Ryans, THA president. “People need to understand one thing — that private-public partnerships are the way to address affordable housing in this community.”

The ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m., according to a news release.