TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A ground stop was issued for Tampa International Airport until 5:45 p.m. due to severe weather, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, there have been more than 180 flights delayed at TPA, with 27 cancellations, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking website.

The Tampa Bay area is under a tornado watch as a line of storms moves through the area. Several tornado warnings were issued earlier Tuesday but have since expired.