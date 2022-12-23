TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a Grinch of a porch pirate who stole a package from the entrance of a home in Brandon, just days before Christmas.

The theft occurred Monday, Dec. 19 at a home in the Lake Kathy Apartments.

The agency released surveillance video showing the person in question eyeing a package on the victim’s doorstep. The person got on the ground to avoid detection, but was unsuccessful. They can be seen crawling toward the package and taking it it.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about the suspect’s identity to call detectives at (813) 247-8200.