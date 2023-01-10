(WFLA) — An unattended grill ended up causing a destructive house fire in Valrico Tuesday afternoon.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said they responded after multiple 911 calls were made at around 1 p.m. about a fire coming from the backyard of a home on Bow Court.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the attic. Within 10 minutes, fire crews got the fire down and began searching the home.

Credit: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

According to the fire rescue, no one was inside the home, and it appears that an unattended grill near the home was the cause of the fire.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling the fire, but no civilians were hurt.