TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The ALS Association Florida Chapter is fighting ALS on all fronts, and said it’s covering all the bases for people living with ALS in Florida.

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. In the U.S., there are more than 5,000 people that are diagnosed each year. The average life expectancy for someone with ALS is two to five years and there is currently no cure. ALS is also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The Walk to Defeat ALS is the best way to join in on the fight for those battling ALS. The walk brings the community together as they march striving for treatments and a cure.

This year’s Greater Tampa Bay Walk to Defeat ALS is being held this Saturday, April 30. Registration is at 7:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 9 a.m. The starting point is at Whiskey Joe’s, located at 7720 West Courtney Campbell Causeway in Tampa. Parking is at The Godfrey Hotel. After the walk, there is a celebration.

Each year, thousands of people help raise money to support care service programs, cutting-edge research and advance nationwide advocacy efforts.