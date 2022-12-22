TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A great-grandmother who was rescued after being pinned under a car with her great-granddaughter has died, the Tampa Police Department said Thursday.

Police said the 80-year-old woman and her 3-year-old great-granddaughter were rescued by first responders and good Samaritans after they were trapped underneath a car on Sunday.

Investigators said a driver was pulling out of a parking spot at the Arbor Ponds Apartment Complex as the woman returned to her vehicle from the grocery store, pushing the child in a stroller.

According to police, the 23-year-old driver did not know that the woman and child were behind him and backed over them with his vehicle.

The driver told police that he felt a bump but assumed it was a large storm drain located behind his car and attempted to pull forward. When the car did not move, he said he realized he struck someone.

Bystanders used a hydraulic jack to raise the car from the ground, then first responders arrived and were able to free the great-grandmother and child.

They were both taken to a hospital for their injuries.

The great-grandmother died on Thursday. The 3-year-old girl is still recovering and is expected to survive.

Police said civil violations are pending for the driver.

Tampa police are urging drivers to be careful this week and around the holiday season. “Please ensure that you are keeping a close eye out for pedestrians when driving through busy shopping center parking lots or residential areas with children out of school for the holidays.”