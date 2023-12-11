TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Thousands of students at the University of South Florida received their diplomas over the weekend. Nazeraeah Montrond said the accomplishment marked the end of a tough journey to receive her diploma.

She became the sole caregiver for 3 younger siblings when her mother died, two years ago. Montrond’s father was killed while serving in Afghanistan in 2006.

The 23-year-old, her brothers and her sister received a mortgage-free home from ‘Building Homes for Heroes in 2022. On Friday, she graduated from USF with her bachelor’s degree in health sciences.

“I know my parents are guiding me. With my faith, I’m being guided and that’s what really carried me through. I’m very grateful for everything,” she explained, “I just know that they are very, very happy and proud of all four of their babies.”

According to Montrond, she plans to be an occupational therapist. Her doctoral program at Nova Southeastern University is set to begin in the summer.