GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man sought in violent attack on elderly woman in Tampa

Warning, images of the assault are graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Tampa are searching for a man suspected in a violent attack that injured an elderly woman and was captured on video.

Police said the woman is in an area hospital being treated for serious injuries, including lacerations. She is also being monitored for a possible cardiac injury from a bruised heart.

Police said her attacker was a Black man in his 30s. The man is about 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He was wearing a black Polo shirt with tan shorts and boots during the attack.

Police said the man had been following the woman in his car as she walked to work on Thursday morning. He tried to proposition her and wouldn’t leave her alone, even when she asked him to. Police said the woman ended up tripping and falling when she tried to run away. The man ran up to her and started kicking and punching her around her head and upper body before he got back into his car and fled.

Police said the man was driving a dark-colored 2008-12 Honda Accord coupe.

Those with information regarding the man’s identity are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS. You can also text SAFETAMPA to 847411 and share your tip, or submit a tip through the SAFETAMPA app.