Grandmother’s life saved by 4-year-old grandson

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. (WFLA) – A grandmother is crediting her grandson for saving her life after she collapsed on her kitchen floor.

Sarah Mosley is blessed; easy to see when she’s surrounded by all of her grandkids!

“I have a houseful every day. Every day,” she says.

One of those blessings, Jonjovhani Munoz is only 4-years-old.

“I’m bigger than my cousin,” he exclaims.

Monday morning Jonjovhani woke up around 6 a.m. asking his grandmother for breakfast.

“I made him some breakfast, and I told him I really don’t feel good. Grandma don’t feel good. And he said, awww grandmamma,” Mosley remembers.

“We were eating breakfast. She fell down on the ground. I called for help,” says the pre-schooler.

“I don’t feel good, and I did like this. Then I got here, and I said, Jon! Grandma don’t feel too good and I just went down and I hit the floor,” says Mosley.

Jon went screaming for help, waking up his aunt, who was able to call 911.

She was rushed to Advent Hospital in Tampa where she stayed for two days. Grandma’s now back home and Jon is glad.

“She feels better. She says she feels better a little bit,” says Jon.

Sarah Mosley and her doctors are confused as to why she went down in her kitchen. They have not found a cause. She’s now scheduled to wear a heart monitor for the next 30 days.