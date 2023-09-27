TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The grandmother involved in a Hillsborough County missing child’s case was arrested in connection to her granddaughter’s disappearance, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both Veronica Lovinggood, 49, and her 3-year-old granddaughter returned home early Wednesday morning after they were last seen at the Seffner Walmart on Monday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Lovinggood was arrested in connection to the child’s disappearance, but did not provide additional details about the charges she faces.

