Tampa Bay’s elected officials respond to impeachment inquiry into President Trump

President Donald Trump gestures towards members on the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, after returning from United Nations General Assembly. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – All eyes have been on Washington this week after a formal impeachment inquiry was launched against President Donald Trump.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered the impeachment probe following reports that President Trump pressed the President of Ukraine to help investigate Joe Biden, one of the Democratic candidates running against Trump in 2020.

High-profile elected officials from both sides of the aisle have been vocal about the impeachment inquiry since it was announced. 8 On Your Side wanted to know what officials elected to serve people in the Tampa Bay area had to say.

We reached out to nearly 40 politicians – including the governor, attorney general and both U.S. Senators, as well as the representatives who represent Tampa Bay in both Washington and Tallahassee. These are the responses we received:

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis (R)

“Congress is addicted to dysfunction and drama. The current impeachment push is just the latest chapter in the same book. We saw this when Congress delayed passage of vital Hurricane Michael relief funding for 8 months. And sadly, once again, the people of Florida are the ones who lose when Washington decides to endlessly fight instead of problem solve.”

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL)

“There’s nothing in this transcript to warrant impeachment. The Senate Intelligence Committee is continuing its investigation and Senator Scott looks forward to seeing more of the facts. What’s clear is that Congressional Democrats are on a mission to destroy Trump. Their entire legislative agenda is now impeaching the President of the United States over innuendo and rumors. Senator Scott is focused on solving real problems for American families – like lowering the cost of prescription drugs, securing the border, and protecting American national security.”

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL)

“Reports detailing the whistleblower complaint and the President’s subsequent admission make it clear that the President has endangered America’s national security for his own political gain. Pressuring a vulnerable, sovereign nation to dig up dirt on a political adversary while dangling Congressionally mandated military aid is not only blatantly unethical and unbecoming of the highest office in the land – it is a crime against the Constitution.

The President is acting like he believes he is above the rule of law. He is not. President Adams called our Republic, ‘a government of laws, not of men.’ The People’s House must deliver on that fundamental American value that no one – not even the President – is above the law.

Today, I join the People of Florida’s 13th Congressional District in calling for the House to launch formal impeachment proceedings against President Trump. I do not reach this conclusion lightly. The urgency of accountability is laid bare by the President’s ongoing willingness to abuse the immense power of the Office of the United States President. Someone who believes there is nothing wrong with soliciting foreign interference in American elections – again – can cause unthinkable harm to our national security, our country, and our Constitution during the remaining 15 months of his term in office.

The American people expect my colleagues on both sides of the aisle and both sides of the Capitol to put partisanship and political expediency aside to do the right thing for the People and for our Constitution. It is time to act.”

State Rep. Adam Hattersley (D)

“All my life, I’ve believed we deserve leaders who put country before party. That’s what led me to join the Navy as an officer, serve in the Florida House of Representatives and run for Congress in FL-15. I didn’t get into public service to choose the politically safe path and that’s why I believe Congress needs to get all the facts about this abuse of power. By rolling over to the president for the sake of his political party, Ross Spano is once again revealing himself as an atrocious example of the lack of political courage that Congress desperately needs. As a Bronze Star recipient, I’m running for Congress to protect our country from these abuses of power that put our national security at risk – regardless of politics.”

This story will be updated as we receive additional responses to our inquiries.