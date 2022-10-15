TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will speak at a Republican campaign event in Tampa on Saturday afternoon.

DeSantis will speak alongside other Republican candidates at iGas USA, an air conditioning refrigerant manufacturer.

The following candidates and organizations are slated to speak at the event:

Jay Collins, candidate for Florida State Senate, District 14

Anna Paulina Luna, candidate for U.S. House, CD 13

Laurel Lee, candidate for U.S. House, CD 15

National Coalition of Frontline Workers

You can watch the Governor’s speech on WFLA Now in the live player above.