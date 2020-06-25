Gov. DeSantis to make ‘major announcement’ in Tampa as coronavirus cases increase

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Tampa on Thursday afternoon as Florida’s coronavirus cases continue to spike.

A media advisory sent out by the governor’s office says DeSantis will make a “major announcement” at Cristo Rey Tampa Salesian High School. The notice did not mention a topic or what the announcement will be about. A major announcement the governor made Wednesday had to do with teacher salary.

The governor’s visit comes as coronavirus cases in the Tampa Bay area, and throughout Florida, continue to spike. The state reported more than 5,000 new cases of the virus on Thursday for the second day in a row.

Local health officials in Hillsborough County have also voiced concerns over ICU bed capacity.

“I would say hospitals and all of their administrators are very concerned, they communicate with each other, and everybody is seeing the same increase in filling up their hospitals with coronavirus patients,” said Dr. John Greene, the chief of infectious diseases at Moffitt.

Dr. Douglas Holt, the director of the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County, said Thursday Hillsborough has doubled its cases in less than two weeks and positivity rate has shown a significant increase.

Holt added that daily hospital admissions have increased but that hospitals have been able to counter it with the number of discharges.

8 On Your Side will be at the governor’s announcement at 3 p.m. Thursday and will be asking about the rise in coronavirus cases, as well as concerns we’ve heard from people having trouble getting tested.

