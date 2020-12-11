Gov. DeSantis hosts roundtable on mental health of first responders

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attends an event with President Donald Trump on the environment at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis held a roundtable in Tampa regarding mental health for first responders.

The discussion took place at the Tampa Firefighter Museum. DeSantis was joined by first lady Casey DeSantis, Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary Chad Poppell, and House Speaker Chris Sprowls.

This roundtable comes a day after the governor outlined his plan to distribute Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in Florida.

In a video posted to Twitter, DeSantis said Florida will get 179,400 thousand doses of the new Pfizer vaccine. The first doses will go to health care workers in high risk/high contact environments. The first batch will be split up so that 97,500 vaccines go to Florida pilot hospitals like Tampa General Hospital.

“Our top priority is residents of long-term care facilities. They are at the greatest risk and this vaccine could have a positive impact, not just protecting them from covid, but allowing them to return to a more normal life,” he said.

CVS and Walgreens will get 60,450 doses to help vaccinate people in those facilities. The other 21,450 will go to the Florida Department of Health, the Division of Emergency Management, and to the Florida National Guard strike teams.

“We hope to have more good news about additional doses of both the Pfizer and the newly approved Moderna vaccine next week and of course we’re looking forward to clinical trials concluding for Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines which is a one-dose vaccine and doesn’t require any special storage,” he said.

Next in line to get the vaccine would be elderly residents and those suffering from multiple diseases or medical conditions who are more susceptible to the virus.

The governor says he will continue to have updates in the following days as we hear of more companies getting approval from the FDA for their vaccines.