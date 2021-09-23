Gov. DeSantis to hold press conference at Tampa Department of Health

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the press after giving his State of the State speech on the first day of the 2021 Legislative Session in Tallahassee, Fla. Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Gov. Ron DeSantis will be making a stop in Tampa.

A press conference is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at the Department of Health in Hillsborough County. The governor’s office did not provide a topic for discussion.

DeSantis recently announced the new surgeon general for the state of Florida following his Tuesday cabinet meeting.

Dr. Joseph Ladapo will now succeed Dr. Scott Rivkees as state surgeon general. Rivkees stepped down.

During his speech, Ladapo said he was happy to join DeSantis in helping shape Florida’s public help policy on facts, not fear.