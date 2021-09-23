Gov. DeSantis to hold press conference at Tampa Department of Health

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the press after giving his State of the State speech on the first day of the 2021 Legislative Session in Tallahassee, Fla. Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Gov. Ron DeSantis will be making a stop in Tampa.

A press conference is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at the Department of Health in Hillsborough County. The governor’s office did not provide a topic for discussion.

DeSantis recently announced the new surgeon general for the state of Florida following his Tuesday cabinet meeting.

Dr. Joseph Ladapo will now succeed Dr. Scott Rivkees as state surgeon general. Rivkees stepped down.

During his speech, Ladapo said he was happy to join DeSantis in helping shape Florida’s public help policy on facts, not fear.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss