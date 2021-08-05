WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference with Tampa General Hospital CEO

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Tampa on Thursday, according to his office.

According to a media advisory sent out by DeSantis’ office, the governor will be visiting Tampa General Hospital’s Global Emerging Diseases Institute. Tampa General Hospital CEO John Couris will also be in attendance.

The governor’s visit comes one day after DeSantis held a roundtable with Couris and other hospital CEOs from around the state as Florida sees a spike in coronavirus cases. During that roundtable, Couris made clear that Tampa General and other hospital systems in Florida are ready to take care of patients in an emergency, but they are seeing more coronavirus patients than ever.

“A little over 10 percent of our beds, right now, are devoted to COVID patients. There is no question, governor, that our ERs are full and we are busy, that we have the most COVID patients we’ve ever had through the pandemic,” he said. “But we are a large hospital, we have great teams of physicians and nurses and respiratory therapists.”

As of Thursday morning, the Tampa General Hospital website shows 136 COVID-19 admissions in the hospital and 54 ICU beds in use for COVID-19 patients.

Couris also said during Wednesday’s roundtable that the median age of COVID patients is much lower than it was last year.

“The median age last year was right around 68 years old,” he said. “Our median age right now is about 57… so we are definitely seeing a much younger population.”