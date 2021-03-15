Gov. DeSantis orders flags lowered Tuesday for fallen Tampa police officer

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered flags be flown at half staff in four parts of the state in honor of the Tampa Police officer killed in the line of duty last week.

Officer Jesse Madsen was killed in a crash after he purposely swerved into the path of a wrong-way driver on I-275. He is the 32nd Tampa Police Department Officer to be killed in the line of duty.

DeSantis directed the U.S. flag and the Florida state flag be flown at half staff at the Pasco County Courthouse in new Port Richey, the Hillsborough County Courthouse in Tampa, the City Hall of Tampa, and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee on Tuesday.

Madsen’s funeral service will also take place Tuesday at Idlewild Baptist Church in Lutz at 11 a.m.

Following the funeral services, a formal procession will take MPO Madsen to his final resting place at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. He will receive a full military honors ceremony at his gravesite. This event is not open to the public.

The public can leave condolence messages and make donations to the Madsen family by going to TPD’s website.