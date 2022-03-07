Gov. DeSantis hosts press conference at Florida Strawberry Festival

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Gov. Ron DeSantis will be holding a press conference at the Florida Strawberry Festival on Monday.

The press conference comes after the governor and the state Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo announced the state would be recommending healthy children not receive vaccinations.

The governor’s office did not provide additional information about the press conference, which is scheduled to begin at 3:45 p.m.

