Gov. DeSantis hosts press conference at Florida Strawberry Festival

Hillsborough County

Gov. Ron DeSantis in Brandon, Florida on Nov. 18, 2021. (WFLA photo)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Gov. Ron DeSantis will be holding a press conference at the Florida Strawberry Festival on Monday.

The press conference comes after the governor and the state Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo announced the state would be recommending healthy children not receive vaccinations.

The governor’s office did not provide additional information about the press conference, which is scheduled to begin at 3:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.

