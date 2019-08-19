Good Samaritan and state trooper rescue dog found in I-275 woods

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A dog named Miracle is getting a second chance on life!
The dog was spotted by a Good Samaritan named Vicky in the woods on I-275. According to Animalluvr’s Dream Rescue, Vicky was able to flag down a state trooper who was able to bring Miracle to safety.
Miracle is currently suffering from Demodex, as well as a second suspected secondary bacterial infection.
Animal control doesn’t know how the dog ended up on I-275, so investigators are asking anyone with information to call 813-744-5660.