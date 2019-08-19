Good Samaritan and state trooper rescue dog found in I-275 woods

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A dog named Miracle is getting a second chance on life!

The dog was spotted by a Good Samaritan named Vicky in the woods on I-275. According to Animalluvr’s Dream Rescue, Vicky was able to flag down a state trooper who was able to bring Miracle to safety.

Miracle is currently suffering from Demodex, as well as a second suspected secondary bacterial infection.

Welcome to ALDR, Miracle! 💗🎉Her name says it all, it's a miracle she is alive and rescued. This sweet puppy was spotted… Posted by Animalluvr's Dream Rescue on Monday, August 19, 2019

Animal control doesn’t know how the dog ended up on I-275, so investigators are asking anyone with information to call 813-744-5660.