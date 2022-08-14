TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The city of Tampa has a new way for people to see the sights. Rented golf carts can now be seen driving through downtown streets.

Channelside Golf Cart Rentals said they provide this new service for anyone who wants to see the city from a different point of view.

“We allow you to take it to Harbor Island, Ybor, Downtown… Near all of the nicest and coolest tourist sites,” Jacob Mercado said. While this is a new and fun option for those wanting to get around, Mercado said it’s vital that drivers stay safe.

There are nearly 15,000 golf cart related injuries every year, according to a report by the consumer products safety commission. Channelside requires people to be over the age of 25 to rent a golf cart.

“We tell them to wear the seat belts, use the blinkers, the horn, the mirrors. Everything that’s really important for them to drive safely and get back to us safely,” Mercado said.

News Channel 8 spoke to several people who said they are excited to try out the golf carts.

“Honestly just ride safe and have the drivers be wary of their surroundings and it should be fine,” Murphy Hawarnah said.

Others said the golf carts should have a few limitations, as far as where they can go.

“Maybe not do it in the common areas or the busier areas,” RJ Lark said.