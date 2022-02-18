‘God bless’: Bank robber apologizes for stealing money from Tampa bank, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man who robbed a Tampa bank apologized moments before he fled with a bag of cash, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Officers said the man handed the teller a note implying he had a weapon before saying, “quickly fill it up, quick quick quick.”

After the Bank clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of money, the man said, “God bless” and “sorry” before fleeing the bank.

Police described the suspect as a 30-40-year-old Hispanic or light-skinned black male wearing a blue/gray hoodie, tan pants, covid mask, and red shoes.

Detectives asked anyone with information on the incident to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or a non-emergency number at 813-231-6130.