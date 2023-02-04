TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A mother goat and her two babies were stopped from wandering onto I-4 in Tampa, thanks to some ‘goat’ samaritans.

Tampa Police Department body camera footage shows an officer stopping along an on-ramp, where drivers pulled over and grabbed the goats to keep them from running off.

The animals were loaded into the back of the police car to keep them safe as police tried to find their owner.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s Agricultural Crimes Unit helped track down the owners and now the goats are safe at home.

“After Gasparilla, there was “Goatsparilla!” Tampa police wrote on Facebook.