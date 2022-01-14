Go Bucs: City of Tampa to be lit in red ahead of Buccaneers playoff game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looking to repeat as Super Bowl champions, a number of notable Tampa landmarks will be lit in red to show support.

From Friday until Sunday, the City of Tampa will light Old City Hall, the Tampa Riverwalk, and downtown bridges in red until the Bucs kick-off against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday at 1 p.m.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor officially kicked off the Buc’s playoff season Thursday afternoon alongside Captain Fear and Brian Ford, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer.

The group climbed into a Tampa Fire Rescue bucket truck, ascended to the top of City Hall and raised the Bucs banner. The Bucs Street Team and cheerleaders also joined the celebration.

