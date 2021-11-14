Global supply chain issues impacting canned pet foods, Tampa business owner says

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — Supply chain shortages are creating a crisis for a lot of pet owners.

“The bags of food hasn’t been as bad but the other supplies have been out. You have to buy very opportunistic.” Nick Trianta, owner of Pet Wize, said. He added that local stores aren’t the only ones running into issues with cat and dog food.

“It’s different times and different products. They come in and go out. It’ll probably continue from what I can tell.”

Trianta told 8 On Your Side it’s the canned foods they’ve had issues with the entire year. He said the only way for them to stay stocked up is to buy ahead.

“We project out so we buy extra, so we don’t run out when the supplier runs out.”

He advises pet owners to do the same. “I would say to people to just look for alternatives while things are normal so that you have alternatives whether its different brands, different proteins,” Trianta said.

Pet stores are not the only ones taking a major hit. Other industries all over the nation are impacted by this global supply chain issue. Trianta said from the looks of it, the problems may not be slowing down.

“It’ll probably continue from what I can tell. I don’t believe it’s going to end any time soon.”