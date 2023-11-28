TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Volunteers from the Girls Scouts of America gave some of their time Tuesday morning to help feed the less fortunate for Giving Tuesday.

“Giving Tuesday highlights all the wonderful work throughout our community, how folks can help others and today at Feeding Tampa Bay we’re asking folks to give to help put meals on tables,” said Shannon Hannon-Oliviero, PR Director for Feeding Tampa Bay.

The Tuesday after Black Friday and Cyber Monday is often known as the start of the charitable giving season.

“What’s really important to us is to provide those traditional holiday meals that people celebrate,” Hannon-Oliviero said. “Thanksgiving was incredibly busy for us and we’re looking forward to the Christmas season.”

But she pointed out the need in the Tampa Bay area community is not seasonal.

“We all know inflation is up and the USDA did put a report out that food insecurity is on the rise, in fact higher than ever before,” Hannon-Oliviero said. “So right now it’s pivotal to make sure folks have food on their table because so many are struggling that never saw themselves in a food line.”

While Feeding Tampa Bay accepts cash contributions online, donations can always be dropped off at the warehouse, like a group from Norwegian Cruise Line did Tuesday morning.

“We had a Thanksgiving event for our teams and so we opened up a food drive and it went very well,” Nikki Van Jaarsveld said. “So now we’re dropping up four boxes and picking up another five boxes we can fill.”

Thanks to a $50,000 matching donation, if you give $1 to Feeding Tampa Bay on Giving Tuesday, that equals 10 meals for members of the community.