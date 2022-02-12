Girl falls from gondola ride at Florida State Fair, sheriff’s office says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A girl was hospitalized after she fell from a gondola ride at the Florida State Fair on Saturday, according to officials from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The girl was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It was not immediately clear how high the girl fell from during the incident.

The sheriff’s office said an early investigation showed the fall was an accident.

The Florida State fair opened Thursday, Feb. 10 and runs through Feb. 21, 2022.

