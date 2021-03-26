Giraffe Bar opens at Busch Gardens’ Serengeti Overlook

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Busch Gardens has opened a new venue featuring food and beverages with a view of its Serengeti Plain.

After a soft opening, the “Giraffe Bar” – which features indoor and outdoor seating – is open as of Friday. The bar also features multiple televisions so sports fans can catch their favorite games while at the theme park.

The bar’s menu consists of wines and spirits that support wildlife conservation efforts around the world, including a “Save the Oceans” Sauvignon Blanc wine from California.

Food items on the menu include bourbon-glazed sticky wings, brisket mac and cheese and brisket-loaded french fries, as well as vegetarian options of loaded hummus and Bavarian soft pretzels with beer cheese.

Anyone visiting Busch Gardens can also enjoy the Serengeti Safari tour. Those interested in the tour have the opportunity to hand-feed giraffes and see other African wildlife including ostriches, rhinos and more.

The tour is an additional cost to admission for $39.99 a person, plus tax.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay reopened on June 11 during the coronavirus pandemic and safety measures remain in place.