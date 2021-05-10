Gibsonton shooting leaves man in critical condition; suspect sought

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities in Hillsborough County are searching for the suspect in a shooting that left a man in critical condition on Sunday.

At about 3:30 a.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 10000 block of Lula Street in Gibsonton. Deputies said a man was found lying in the roadway, and was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses helped deputies identify the shooter as 29-year-old Angel Hernandez-Tellez.

Witnesses told deputies Hernandez-Tellez was involved in an altercation with a different man before the shooting, and had grabbed a firearm and fired one shot at the victim, who was not involved in the original altercation.

“Time is of the essence, and I’m pleading with anyone who has seen or heard from this suspect to please contact us immediately,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “He is facing a charge of Second Degree Murder for his senseless actions. We do believe this was an isolated incident at this time.”

Anyone with information about Hernandez-Tellez’s whereabouts is asked to call detectives at (813) 247-8200.