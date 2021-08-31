Gibsonton man sentenced to 5 years in prison for tweeting child porn

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Gibsonton man has been sentenced to five years in prison for distributing and possession of child porn, the Department of Justice says.

According to court documents, in June 2017, Browning created several Twitter accounts and on multiple occasions “tweeted” child sex abuse images and tagged other Twitter accounts associated with elected officials, media outlets, and public figures.

On June 18, 2017, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Browning’s home. The officers discovered more than 160 images and one video depicting the sexual abuse of children, including some as young as toddlers, located on Browning’s devices seized from his home.

Following his five years in prison, Browning will have 10 years of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with assistance from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Frank Murray.