Gibsonton father, toddler who drowned after being swept away by current identified; Good Samaritan still missing

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities on Monday identified the father and toddler who drowned after they were swept away by a current off Apollo Beach. The man who tried to rescue them is still missing as of Monday morning, authorities said.

Janosh Purackal and his 3-year-old son Daniel Purackal were swimming near the Apollo Beach Nature Preserve when they were swept away by the current around 9 p.m. Friday evening. Their bodies were recovered shortly after the incident.

The Good Samaritan who tried to rescue the pair has not been located. Search efforts are still underway for Kristoff Murray, 27, as of Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office said its marine and aviation units are working with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to do spot checks in the area.

This story is developing and will be updated.

