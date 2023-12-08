CARROLLWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) — A getaway driver was sentenced to 20 years in prison Friday for robbing a Carrollwood bank last year.

Prosecutors said Timothy Longwood, 44, entered the TD Bank on North Dale Mabry Highway in Carrollwood, jumped over the teller’s counter and demanded cash on Aug. 8, 2022.

They said Longwood had a black airsoft pistol and left the bank with more than $4,000 in cash. Longwood used a motorized mini bike to meet his getaway driver, 51-year-old John Kennedy Braun, at a nearby shopping center.

“This was clearly a planned robbery where the criminal used speed and fear to coerce employees at the bank to hand over money, and leave them in a state of shock,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in August 2022.

“In addition to serving as the getaway driver, Braun had cased other banks with Longworth, assisted in planning the escape route, and helped to hide evidence of the bank robbery,” officials said in a news release.

Braun had previously been convicted of robbing two banks in Indiana.

Officials said Longworth was previously sentenced to more than six years in prison for his role in the bank robbery.