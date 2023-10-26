TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Is your dog or cat vaccinated for rabies? In Florida, it’s a requirement—and it’s not necessarily cheap.

Thankfully, Hillsborough County is giving residents who are pet owners a break, letting them get their pets vaccinated and microchipped for free on Sunday.

The county is offering free rabies vaccinations and microchips for dogs and cats during a drive-thru event at the Larry Sanders Sports Complex from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, or until supplies run out.

The event is drive-thru only, meaning pet owners won’t have to leave their vehicles.

Vaccines and microchips are limited to dogs and cats 3 months or older.

The Larry Sanders Sports Complex is located at 5855 S. 78th Street in Tampa.

The county said hundreds of pet owners were expected to take advantage of the service.