Get COVID shot, photo with Lombardi trophy at local vaccine event

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – If you haven’t received the coronavirus vaccine and have been waiting for the perfect moment, here’s your chance!

In partnership with the City of Tampa, Hillsborough County will be hosting a community vaccine event Wednesday with a special guest… the Lombardi trophy.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., residents can receive a Pfizer vaccine at Mt. Olive AME Church, located at 1902 W. La Salle Street, and take their picture with the coveted trophy.

Appointments for the second dose of the vaccine will be made at the event.

Vaccines are available for residents 12 years old and older. Parents and legal guardians of minors from 12 to 17 years old must be present at the time the minor receives the vaccine.

The vaccination event will also include free refreshments.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss