Get COVID shot, photo with Lombardi trophy at local vaccine event

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – If you haven’t received the coronavirus vaccine and have been waiting for the perfect moment, here’s your chance!

In partnership with the City of Tampa, Hillsborough County will be hosting a community vaccine event Wednesday with a special guest… the Lombardi trophy.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., residents can receive a Pfizer vaccine at Mt. Olive AME Church, located at 1902 W. La Salle Street, and take their picture with the coveted trophy.

Appointments for the second dose of the vaccine will be made at the event.

Vaccines are available for residents 12 years old and older. Parents and legal guardians of minors from 12 to 17 years old must be present at the time the minor receives the vaccine.

The vaccination event will also include free refreshments.