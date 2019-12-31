Georgia police searching for missing woman reportedly last seen in Tampa

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Columbus Georgia Police Department needs your help locating a woman who may have been recently seen in Tampa.

According to police, Erin Collier, 39, has been missing since March 2018.

Columbus police say a recent computer inquiry located a Tampa address for Collier. However, Tampa police checked that address and did not locate Collier.

At least two reports say Collier has been spotted near East Henderson Avenue.

Police say Collier is 5 feet 3 inches in height, weighs 120 pounds, and has green eyes and brown hair. She also has a noticeable tattoo of flowers on her right outer wrist.

If you have any information on Collier’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the Columbus Georgia Police Department at 706-225-4373.