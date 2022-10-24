TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Country music icon George Strait is teaming up with fellow star Chris Stapleton for a stadium tour in 2023 that is headed to Raymond James Stadium.

The tour will head to Tampa on Aug. 5.

Strait and Stapleton are bringing artists Little Big Town along with them.

“When I walk through those curtains and see those smiling faces, my feet don’t touch the ground again ’til I walk back out and get on that bus that got me there. That’s from a song I wrote called I’ll Always Remember You.’ It’s a true statement,” Strait shared exclusively with Billboard of the announcement. “When we talked about doing these six shows next year with Chris, it was a no brainer for me. I was all in.”

Tickets for the concert at Raymond James Stadium will go on sale Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. on George Strait’s website.