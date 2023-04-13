HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — People in a Hillsborough County neighborhood got an up-close look at an alligator on Thursday afternoon.

Leah Yeatts captured the video of a gator casually roaming through the Westwood Lakes neighborhood.

In the video, the gator is seen walking near a sidewalk and toward a pond behind a home.

“He’s so big,” one of the neighbors says in the video.

If you happen to see a gator in your neighborhood, keep your distance.

Warm spring weather makes alligators more active and more visible. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation said courtship begins in April and mating season happens in May or June.