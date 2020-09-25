Gator found in drainage ditch near Lowry Park in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A zone inspector was looking at a drainage ditch near Lowry Park when they ended up stumbling upon an alligator, city officials said.

The City of Tampa shared a photo of the gator Thursday, saying it was found in the area of Kirby Street and North Rome Avenue, and that they had to call in trappers to remove it.

“A day in the life of a zone inspector!” city officials wrote on Facebook. “Our stormwater and transportation crews never know what unexpected surprises they’ll run into out in the field!”

The post did not mention anything about the gator’s size or where the reptile was relocated.

LATEST STORIES: